Feilding resident Fay Jewell with the ambulance incident support vehicle she has donated to Hato Hone St John.

Feilding resident Fay Jewell has donated a specially designed emergency vehicle to Hato Hone St John.

The Mercedes-Benz Major Incident Support Team vehicle provides front-line ambulance staff the capability of treating up to 50 patients. It contains vital equipment in bulk quantities, stretchers, an inflatable rescue shelter, a generator, scene lighting and vital communications equipment.

It will be used by St John Event Health Services teams at civil emergencies and large social events in the wider Manawatū.

Jewell, who has no siblings and never married, gifted the vehicle through a trust set up many years ago to manage her finances.

Many of the 93-year-old’s friends were present at the vehicle dedication ceremony at her home last week, and they expressed their delight at being able to witness her dream of donating to St John come true.

St John North Island fundraising manager Jeanette Horan says the organisation continues to be amazed by the selfless support it receives from donors.

“That Fay chose to use her savings to gift a vehicle that will do so much good for her community is a testament to her character. She’s a very special person, and we can’t thank her enough.”

Signage on the vehicle acknowledges Jewell’s gift.