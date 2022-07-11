Some of the signs on the Palmerston North Fire Station in support of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union's campaign. Photo / Judith Lacy

Some of the signs on the Palmerston North Fire Station in support of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union's campaign. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

On Sunday, I was driving into town from Ashhurst and a couple of fire engines sped past with an ambulance in tow. I wondered if any of the folks I met last week were in those fire trucks. I hope they got to where they were going on time and helped those who needed them.

When I visited the Palmerston North Fire Station I wanted to hear directly from workers about the massive number of issues they are facing - from equipment being way out of date to poor wages and conditions.

Firefighters do a whole lot more than fighting fires - they are the first to respond to medical events, car crashes, and other traumatic situations. It's not unusual for a rookie firefighter to encounter death within the first few weeks on the job. Access to mental health support is essential for them to do their job to the standard we all depend on.

But the reality is our professional firefighters are working dangerously long hours on old equipment they do not trust. Some of the trucks they are using not only put their lives at risk, but the lives of those they are protecting.

During my visit, the Palmerston North team had one of their trucks hooked up to an air compressor. Part of the truck was broken and unless the air compressor kept running, it wouldn't be emergency ready. I don't think anyone in any sort of emergency situation would feel comforted knowing that.

Not only is their equipment on its last legs, stations are closing because there are not enough staff or crews working overtime to cover the shortfall. All of the people I talked to had done 24-hour shifts working overtime. It goes without saying that if you need a firefighter you want them to be well-rested and focused on the job at hand. But even leaving that aside, it is important the people we depend on in an emergency get to spend quality time with their families.

The Green Party has been calling on the Government to commit to an independent review of Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz). Failing that, the very least it can do is expand the ongoing Belinda Clark review to encompass the concerns about low-staffing levels, pay, poor equipment and the breakdown between firefighters and Fenz management. The Clark review is focused on workplace culture and complaint handling practices. Important though they are, it's merely the beginning of the challenges facing today's fire services.

The Government must put the well-being of our first responders first because they put their lives on the line for our communities every day. It's not much to ask, is it?

Members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) recently went on a nationwide administrative strike. They continue to demand Fenz increase their pay, hire more firefighters, provide the proper equipment, offer health insurance to firefighters and provide help for psychological wellbeing as well as to firefighters diagnosed with occupational cancers. I for one support them. So should you.

• Teanau Tuiono is a Green list MP based in Palmerston North.