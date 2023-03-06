The big clean up continues in Pakowhai, between Napier and Hastings, after the area was badly flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

OPINION:

Right now, banks, supermarkets and fossil fuel companies are creaming it while thousands of families struggle to put food on the table, keep the lights on, and for many around Aotearoa, rebuild their lives from the ground up.

Thanks to the impacts of Covid-19 on the economy, there was a significant transfer of wealth to the richest New Zealanders during 2020 and 2021 as asset prices exploded.

The rise in inflation from late 2021, particularly in fuel, housing and food costs, has hit those on lowest incomes the hardest.

Now, we have experienced two extremely devastating climate-fuelled weather events - the Auckland floods, and Cyclone Gabrielle.

I’ve been particularly mindful of families who lost everything during the floods. Over the past couple of weeks we have seen how much we really rely on each other and our communities.

The cost of the clean-up could run into the billions of dollars. But instead of using the levers it has, the Government has partnered with Westpac, and Lotto to launch a fundraising appeal.

Westpac is among a group of Australian-owned banks making a record $6 billion in profits off the back of economic circumstances they had nothing to do with creating. Not only that, but supermarkets are also making an excess profit of more than $1 million a day.

Why not just tax the excess profits of these companies to pay for the clean recovery? Not only banks and supermarkets, but fossil fuel companies too.

In my view, fossil fuel corporations are directly responsible for the climate-fuelled weather events we’ve been experiencing. They can’t keep sticking us with the tab for the clean-up.

An excess profits tax is usually a one-off levy imposed on a company or a group of companies by the government. They target businesses that have made unreasonably high profits, normally due to unusually favourable markets. In Europe, the EU is now implementing an excess profit tax on the energy sector. Spain has its own excess profit tax on both the energy sector and on banks.

A 10 per cent levy on the banking sector’s record profits would raise more than half a billion dollars that could be used to support people.

It’s morally wrong that our economic system is rewarding the corporations that are in my view causing climate chaos - it’s a case of privatising the profit and socialising the losses. Instead of playing Lotto we should be taxing corporations.

In Aotearoa, we know there is enough to go around. But successive governments have failed to ensure we have a fair tax system, which in turn means there is not enough revenue to provide the standard of public services New Zealanders deserve.

Our tax system, alongside income support, should support a fair distribution of resources so everyone can live with dignity.

Teanau Tuiono is a Green list MP based in Palmerston North.