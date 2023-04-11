Green Drinks Palmerston North founder Susana Figlioli says the monthly events provide a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Susana Figlioli is passionate about learning and connecting with people who understand we are at one with the natural environment.

Originally from Argentina, she found herself awed by the unique New Zealand environment.

“The magnificence of nature, so accessible here - the bush, ranges, rivers and beach. They are all powerful, alive, interconnected, wild, enabling, nurturing, wise.”

It was this reverence and the first lockdown that inspired her to start Green Drinks Palmerston North along with friends Vanesa, Clara and Jimena.

Green Drinks is a global movement of informal social events where people have meaningful conversations about the environment and sustainability. Animated by values such as social commitment and environmental awareness, the group provides opportunities for members to be informed and inspired to make a positive difference.

Figlioli learned about Green Drinks while living and working in Buenos Aires and started the Palmerston North group in September 2020. She thought, ‘Why not here?’, as there are a wealth of people committed to environmental outcomes for people and places here.

Green Drinks usually takes place on the second Wednesday of the month from 6pm to 7.30pm at Viva Café and Bar.

Figlioli says the event brings together people with “shared values and aspirations for a relaxing evening where people really get inspired”.

Follow Green Drinks Palmerston North on Facebook or email greendrinkspalmy@gmail.com.