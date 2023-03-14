Green Corridors is marking its coming of age this Saturday with talks and walks.

It has been 21 years since the first native trees were planted by community members along the Turitea Valley. Since then, thousands of trees have been planted and maintained to provide a corridor, mostly following the Turitea Stream and throughout Summerhill, for people and native birds to travel from from the Tararua Range to the Manawatū River.

Presentations around past, present and future Green Corridors activities will be given at the Manawatū Golf Club on Saturday, starting at 9am. The event is free and ends at 12.30pm.

A panel of speakers will briefly present the history of Green Corridors, spokesman Ralph Sims says.

Then, four more panels which include scientists, officials and representatives of the volunteers will discuss:

Recent developments in Turitea Valley including birdlife, pest control, ecology, seed collection and stream water quality;

Progress in the Green Corridors pathways throughout Summerhill and Moonshine Valley;

An update on the release of toutouwai [robins] in the Turitea catchment;

Plans to expand and maintain the asset from Horizons Regional Council, Palmerston North City Council and the Green Corridors committee.

Green Corridors visitors include those walking the Te Araroa Trail that follows the Turitea Valley arm of Green Corridors before reaching the halfway point of the trail, Sims says.

In the afternoon, anyone can explore some of the Green Corridors and learn more about the birdlife, ecology, 600-year-old trees and pest and weed control measures. Meet at 2pm at the far end of Turitea Rd, one kilometre past the Rifle Rod and Gun Club.

The first walk is expected to finish at 3.15pm, and there will be two more walks at different locations afterwards.

For details of the programme, visit Green Corridors Palmerston North on Facebook or email: r.e.sims@massey.ac.nz.

The celebration is sponsored by the city council and Mitre 10, so everything is free.



