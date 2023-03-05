Green Bikes behind Square Edge is the place to go for secondhand bikes. Photo / Bob Selden





OPINION:

I well remember my first bike. It was special because it was brand new. When I was a boy new bikes were expensive and in my circle of friends only the privileged kids got new bikes. So how come I got one (my parents weren’t that well off)?

I thought all my Christmases had come at once!

On giving me my bike, Dad said, “Bob, there is one important reason why we’re giving you this bike”. Wow, I remember thinking at the time, I must have done something really good to get this. Dad continued, “We need you to double your young brother to school each day and that includes coming home for lunch.”

Bugger, I thought, but still I have a new bike and a lot of others don’t, and that’s okay with me, and it’s only about three and a half kilometres. Besides, my brother was four years younger and much slighter at the time than the rather large man he’s grown into today.

That first bike stayed with me for many years. I remember repainting it at one stage in my late teens to make it look more modern but what eventually happened to it? I do not know – probably landfill.

Maybe you have a similar experience – maybe your old bike or your kids’ bikes if they’ve left home are sitting around in the garage.

And whether you’ve outgrown your bike, decided to upgrade, or simply don’t need it any more, the first and best option is to find someone else to enjoy it.

Here in Palmerston North there’s a place that will take your old bikes, repair them, and either sell them or pass them on to someone else to use. Green Bikes owner Peter Cooke says he always tries to find a way to reuse the product first, rather than see it end up in landfill.

“As with most products, the more times something is used, the less physical footprint it has over time, also reducing its carbon emissions.

“I’m also into helping people become healthier through exercise. Through Green Bikes, I find it’s a nice way to help someone discover the joys of cycling – someone who may not have access to a safe bike or isn’t able to purchase a new one.”

His bikes start at about $150, so they are very affordable, and he has many different types of bikes, including town bikes, children’s bikes, step-through bikes, mountain bikes, and road bikes. For those just getting into gravel cycling, I saw a couple of really nice-looking bikes converted for gravel (with our Slicks & Stones Gravel Assault event coming up in April, I almost got tempted myself).

Green Bikes' day and week hireage service is increasingly popular. Photo / Bob Selden

Peter’s also doing his bit for our growing tourism in Manawatū, with hire bikes at $30 a day or, better still, $60 a week. He tells me that, to his surprise, the hire part of the business is starting to take off.

So, if you are looking to make use of your old bike by recycling it (pardon the pun) or looking to do a bit of cycling yourself and not sure whether you’d like it, either hire a bike or purchase one at a very reasonable price from Peter Cooke at Green Cycles, just behind the Square Edge building.

Bob Selden is chairman of the Greasy Chain Charitable Trust, an organisation dedicated to helping all Kiwis become fitter through cycling.