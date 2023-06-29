Have you seen Stephen Ryan?

Police have asked the public’s help in finding a man last seen in Feilding.

Stephen Ryan was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, March 28, after being dropped off at an address in Feilding, police said in a statement.

Ryan had not been seen or heard from since, and police and family had grave concerns for his welfare.

Extensive enquiries had been carried out, but police had not found any significant leads.

Ryan, 40, was last seen wearing a red cap, white singlet, blue track pants, and jandals.

Police said it was out of character for him to have been out of touch with friends and family for this long.

If you have any information you can call police on 105 and quote file number 230330/7365.