A keen mountain biker has a second chance at life after “guardian angels” from the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter came to his aid.

In May 2023, Roland had a mountain biking accident at Arapuke Forest mountain bike park in Palmerston North.

“I suffered a ruptured spleen when I fell off my bike on the hilly terrain. I was incredibly lucky to be riding with my good friend who works in the hospital system and previously in ED, which proved to be lifesaving for me that day.”

He said the accident could have cost him his life.

“Spleen ruptures can be particularly dangerous because of the risk of losing too much blood through internal bleeding.”

He said it was thanks to his friend, who had extensive experience working in the healthcare system including emergency department settings, that the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was called.

“If it hadn’t been for my friend who recognised how serious my condition was and who made sure it was the rescue helicopter and not an ambulance that came to get me, I may not have made it to the hospital in time for surgery. I didn’t have any other injuries and most of my friends that were riding with me at the time of my injury thought I was okay and certainly not in need of a helicopter ride or even an ambulance.”

Roland says he is forever thankful to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

Roland was flown to Palmerston North Hospital and required emergency surgery for splenectomy.

“The sound of the rescue helicopter approaching brought me massive relief, knowing that help was on its way. The eight-minute flight time to the hospital was a stark contrast to the 20-minute journey down the hill and the further 45-minute drive I would have faced without their assistance.”

His road to recovery has not been easy due to a post-operative infection, facing new challenges related to no longer having a spleen, and his rare blood condition polycythemia vera.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter gave Roland a second chance at life, he said.

“Despite these challenges, I am grateful to be back doing the activities I love, including riding my bike.”

He said he was thankful to the critical care flight paramedic and crew on board, who provided a source of comfort in a frightening situation.

“It doesn’t feel like thank you is enough. I consider the rescue helicopter crew to be guardian angels and they were most certainly mine. I am probably like many others who didn’t know they needed the rescue helicopter until I did. I feel deep gratitude for the rescue helicopter team and the essential role they played in saving my life. I now know first-hand that the rescue helicopter plays a critical role in ensuring that people in life-threatening situations get the care they need as quickly as possible.”

Donations to the Chopper Appeal can be made via https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate/