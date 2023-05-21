Cellist Robert Ibell was a member of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Manawatū lovers of fine music have the opportunity to hear two musicians with special connections to Palmerston North in concert on Sunday.

Cellist Robert Ibell was born in Dannevirke and brought up in Palmerston North. While training there as a school teacher, he learned cello from Judith Hyatt in Wellington.

Between 1986 and 1992 Ibell lived in London, studying cello with Tanya Prochazka, Derek Simpson and Christopher Bunting. He played at music schools and in masterclasses, taught, gave recitals and played in professional and amateur orchestras.

From 1993 to 2019 Ibell was a member of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra. He is now a cello and double bass teacher, chamber music coach, adjudicator and freelance performer. He is a member of the Aroha String Quartet, piano/cello duo Hammers & Horsehair, the Papaioea Piano Trio and indie/folk/rock band Milkthistle.

Pianist Guy Donaldson runs the Sunday Matinee Globe concert series.

Guy Donaldson received his formative piano instruction from Maurice Collier, and then at the University of Canterbury with Maurice Till. In 1984 he studied in London with Paul Hamburger and Roger Vignoles.

Donaldson was a senior lecturer in music education at Massey University until 2004, when he took leave to pursue his passion for performance and music teaching. He is active in Manawatū as a teacher, adjudicator, piano soloist, accompanist, chamber music player and music coach, and was for 30 years music director of the Renaissance Singers.

In their Globe concert the pair will open with a set of variations by Beethoven on a theme by Handel, perhaps best known to people as the hymn tune Thine Be Thy Glory. This early work of Beethoven was clearly intended to show he was ready to make his mark on the music world, both in terms of his pianistic skills, and also in the new compositional voice that was to differentiate himself from his teacher Haydn.

Brahms Cello Sonata 1 clearly seeks to engage audiences with its song-like qualities. At the same time it looks back to earlier traditions by its references to Bach, and its lyrical slow movement in the style of a minuet. The challenging final movement surprises with its contrasting driven quality.

May is New Zealand Music Month and the concert programming reflects that. Anthony Ritchie is one of New Zealand’s leading composers. His Blue Sonata for cello and piano is highly rhythmic and exuberant, and the reference to the blues connects with some jazz influences, and also to its sense of drama. Not surprisingly it is written to be demanding technically and musically on the performers.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: Sunday, May 28, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: Koha, recommended from $5