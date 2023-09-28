Five-piece covers band Sparkle will close Spring Music Fest'23 in Feilding on October 8.

Five-piece covers band Sparkle will close Spring Music Fest'23 in Feilding on October 8.

Four bands will perform at Manchester Square in Feilding on Sunday, October 8, in a free community event.

Spring Music Fest’23 is organised by Music Festivals and Events NZ and is part of New Zealand’s Spring Music Celebration.

The opening act at 11am is Feilding Brass, which has served the community for 130 years. The band will play a mix of upbeat, popular music and traditional brass numbers.

Taitoko will play at 12.30pm. Their music is a dynamic blend of old school, funk, rock, and groove and their repertoire encompasses originals and covers.

“Community events hold great significance within the music scene and enable musicians to perform with unrestrained passion for their art,” bass player Keith Murch says.

At 2pm the spotlight shifts to Uprising, whose members hail from Feilding and Marton. Their music, primarily rooted in reggae, is a dynamic blend of old school, funk, rock, and groove, as described by drummer and music teacher Richard Munt. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience their diverse musical influences firsthand.

The last act is Sparkle, which will start playing at 3pm. Sparkle is a versatile five-piece covers band. With years of experience, Sparkle explores genres such as blues, easy listening, and rhythm and blues.

The Feilding event is one of seven held during October.

Feilding Brass, under the directorship of Iraja Max Haas da Silva, will open the free Spring Music Fest'23.

There will be a free children’s bouncy castle and Feilding Brass will be running a sausage sizzle.

Support from the New Zealand Community Trust has made this event possible.

The wet weather venue is Feilding Hotel.