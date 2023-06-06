French singer/songwriter Franck Monnet now lives in New Zealand to be with the woman he loves. Photo / Julien Mignot

Every year since 1982, French people gather in the streets to enjoy free concerts and celebrate the arrival of summer.

While it is anything but summer in Aotearoa, Alliance Francaise Palmerston North is running free music festival Fete de la Musique at the Globe Theatre on Saturday.

From 2pm, there will be a wide range of musical genres: from classical music to pop, rock, folk or jazz. In the evening, there will be a performance by Franck Monnet at 7pm and Sweet Paname by Sonia and Nigel at 8pm.

Monnet is a French singer/songwriter/composer. He composed his first song (in English) at the age of 14. His first composition in French was made a few years later. At the age of 30, he signed his first contract with WEA and in 1998, he released his first album Playa.

In 2000, he was awarded the Grand Prix de l’Académie Charles Cros for his second album Les Embellies.

He composed the soundtrack for the movie Mer belle a agiter by director Pascal Chaumeil, which was produced by France 3 in 2004. In the same year, he was nominated for the Prix Constantin for his third album Au Grand Jour.

There followed more albums and other contracts, as well as performances in famous French festivals such as Les Francopholies de La Rochelle ou Le Printemps de Bourges.

Multicultural acoustic duo Sonia Wilson and Nigel Gavin.

Sonia and Nigel are a multicultural acoustic duo - French-American Paris-born Sonia Wilson on vocals and ukulele and Kiwi-American virtuoso musician Nigel Gavin on seven-string guitar.

After meeting and playing together for the first time at the Whare Flat Folk Festival in Dunedin during Wilson’s first visit to New Zealand on a solo round-the-world trip in 2014, the pair have since become a well-loved duo in the New Zealand music scene.

After two years of hard work behind the scenes on their bilingual French/English album and book project Sweet Paname, the duo has just completed the first half of their national album and book release tour around New Zealand.

For more information, visit french.org.nz