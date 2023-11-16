Palmerston North's Christmas Parade returns on December 3. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North’s city centre will be buzzing on December 2 and 3 as the Christmas season officially begins.

The Christmas concert and tree lighting will take place in Te Marae o Hine/The Square on Saturday, December 2.

“The Christmas concert is the pinnacle of family-friendly entertainment and will have plenty of performances, fun activities for the kids, and a good selection of food trucks,” Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe says.

The performers include trombone legend Rodger Fox and his big band, Dennis Marsh, and several local groups.

Tamariki will be spoilt for choice with bouncy castles, a giant slide, outdoor games and a toddler zone.

McIndoe says the free concert, which runs from 5pm to 9pm, is for everyone.

“We’ll have New Zealand sign language interpreters signing parts of the concert and we’ll also have a cordoned-off area set aside for those who need greater accessibility.”

The lighting of the Christmas tree will take place at 9pm.

In partnership with the council, Kairanga Lions Club has organised this year’s Christmas parade. It will begin on Sunday, December 3, at 2pm on the corner of Church and Pitt Sts, going up Church St and around Te Marae o Hine/The Square, before making its way south down Main St.

The streets will be cordoned off and people are encouraged to grab a spot along the footpath before the parade begins.

There will also be a pop-up playground in The Square from 1pm – 4pm.



