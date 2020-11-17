Four vacancies on Whanganui Regional Museum Trust

Whanganui Regional Museum.

Whanganui Regional Museum Trust has four vacancies to join the Civic House of its governing joint council.

Membership of the joint council provides an opportunity to be part of a team providing input to the future direction of the museum.

Candidates are drawn from the museum's wider region, which extends from Taumarunui to the sea, and from South Taranaki into Rangitīkei and Manawatū.

Nominations close on November 27.

Skills are sought in key governance areas, including funds development, law, planning and procurement and applicants should have a passion for telling the stories of and protecting the region's heritage.

The trust has one of the few bicameral museum governance structures in New Zealand, and is recognised internationally for this.

The joint council is made up of two houses: the Tikanga Māori House, representing the region's iwi, and the Civic House, selected by an electoral college made up of the museum's communities of interest.

The joint council is responsible for leading the museum's overarching direction and for safeguarding the institution's financial and cultural sustainability for future generations.

Information packs and nomination forms can be collected from the Whanganui Regional Museum in Watt St between 10am and 4.30pm any day.

Questions about this appointment may be directed to the Whanganui Regional Museum Trust Electoral College chairman, Ian McGowan, at ianjacquimcg@gmail.com or at 06 345 2385.