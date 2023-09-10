Forest & Bird Manawatū members plant native trees at Poutoa Walkway in Palmerston North. Photo / Anthea McClelland

Twelve members of Forest & Bird have planted 65 trees at Poutoa Walkway to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Manawatū branch.

The planting at the Summerhill walkway in Palmerston North took place on September 3.

Nearly 18 months ago, a small group of Forest & Bird volunteers negotiated with Palmerston North City Council to be able to weed, plant and maintain an area of the walkway. The group has met fortnightly since, and has now planted more than 2000 native plants, including cabbage trees (tī kōuka), flaxes, kawakawa, tōtara and tītoki.

Starting at the Summerhill shops, the walkway goes through Poutoa Valley across Ruapehu Drive and on to Cliff Rd.

Forest & Bird, as a national organisation, is celebrating its centenary this year. It was established as the Native Bird Protection Society of New Zealand in Wellington by Captain Ernest “Val” Sanderson on March 28, 1923. It was the first national conservation group in Aotearoa.

For further information, contact manawatu.branch@forestandbird.org.nz.