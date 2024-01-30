If You Know You Know is a double bill of contemporary dance works by choreographers Holly Newsome and Forest Kapo. Photo / Caio Silva

Footnote New Zealand Dance is bringing its show If You Know You Know to Palmerston North on February 14 and 15.

“IYKYK is a show to inspire the next generation of dancers in New Zealand,” artistic director Anita Hunziker says.

“It’s physical; the dancers never stop moving, showing off their athleticism. It’s dark. There are fight scenes, romance scenes and a red clock on the wall that is counting us down to the end of the world.”

IYKYK, which premiered last year, is a double bill of contemporary dance works by choreographers Holly Newsome and Forest Kapo. They present a game-like lens of viewing the human condition. How do you win at the game of life? What are the rules of the end of the world?

Footnote wants to grow audiences for live dance and amplify dance as an art form. General manager Zoe Nicholson says what better way to do that than to take the highest-quality shows to as many communities as possible.

The dancers will also teach masterclasses to budding young dancers in Palmerston North.

Founded in 1985, Footnote is Aotearoa’s longest-standing contemporary dance company.

The Details

What: If You Know You Know

When: February 14, 12pm; February 15, 7pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: globetheatre.co.nz or the venue