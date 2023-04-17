Massey University staff member Ron Werner and third-year aviation student Aaliyah Smith compete for the ball. Photo / Supplied

A game of two halves kicked off the resumption of Massey University’s staff versus student sporting contests.

The first event of the series was a fun and competitive game of football at the Sport and Rugby Institute on the Manawatū campus.

The teams had the opportunity to play against each other on the freshly re-developed training pitch that will host the Spanish Women’s Football Team during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in winter.

Up for grabs was the coveted Staff vs Students football trophy. It was last contested in 2018 and had been held by the staff team after a one-all match won by a penalty shoot-out.

The energy for the game was high, with the teams being evenly matched. By half time, the staff team were comfortably in the lead, holding a two-nil scoreline, but soon began to feel the pressure of their younger counterparts, all of whom currently play football.

As the second half of the match progressed, the student team managed to score three goals with staff only securing one, leading to a three-goal draw. The tied score was enough for the staff team to keep hold of the trophy until the next event.

The players who competed for the Staff vs Students football trophy at Massey University. Photo / Supplied

After the match, the teams also learned more about the work that has gone into the pitch renovations and what will be happening in the space when the Spanish team arrive.

Sport advancement co-ordinator Chris Sharrock says restarting the contests was well overdue.

“It was a wonderful occasion and great to have so many staff and tauira [students] involved. We have another three events planned for 2023, which will provide staff with the opportunity to get active, have some fun and get one back on their students.”



