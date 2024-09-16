Manawatū police are gearing up to compete against Fenz in a rugby match.
Manawatū police are gearing up to take to the field and battle it out against Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) in an unforgettable rugby match.
The game will kick off at 11am on Sunday, September 22 at the Central Trust Energy Arena in Palmerston North before the Manawatū Turbos vs Otago match in the afternoon. The Farah Palmer Cup Championship Final – Manawatū Cyclones vs Otago Spirit will wrap up the day.
St John will support the match by providing players for both sides. A referee from Manawatū Ruby Union will oversee the match.
Senior Sergeant Chris Day said the idea for the game came about after the local rugby union contacted him, with Fenz also signalling they were interested in having a game, so the timing was perfect.
“The Manawatū Rugby Union wanted to show an appreciation of all emergency services across the region. We thought this was a fantastic idea and we are grateful for the opportunity to have a bit of friendly competition with our emergency service partners.”
“We’re very pleased to stage an event that celebrates the hard work and dedication the emergency services put in for our community. It’s not very often you get to see a rugby game between Manawatū police and Fenz, let alone on the main field at Central Energy Trust Arena, so we know both teams will put everything into it.
“It promises to be a great event to bring the community together. No doubt many of our younger fans will get a kick out of seeing the emergency services and their vehicles on display.”
Senior firefighter Sam Stevens said this game has been a long time coming, with the initial conversations starting around Covid times.
“A few of the firefighters must have been getting itchy feet as I started getting inundated with questions about the game. The local firefighters have been keen to get involved, with players who have never stepped on a rugby field before and some that haven’t in 20-odd years.
“We see police and St John a lot at jobs but it’s usually a hectic time so it will be great to catch up over some friendly competition and socialise afterwards. It should be a fantastic day out, with emergency response vehicles and stands for the family to enjoy before the Manawatū teams kick-off.”
Updates about the game will be posted on the Manawatū Rugby Union’s Facebook page.
The Details
What: Manawatū Police vs Fenz rugby match
When: Sunday, September 22. Kickoff at 11am
Where: Central Energy Trust Arena, 61 Pascal St, Palmerston North