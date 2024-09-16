As well as showcasing their sporting skills, all the emergency services will have static displays, including a police recruitment stand and a display showcasing some specialist squads.

The game will be followed by the Manawatū Turbos vs Otago match and then the Farah Palmer Cup Championship final – Manawatū Cyclones vs Otago Sprit.

“It will be a great day out for families and, if you’re keen to become a police officer, come down and talk with us about the exciting career opportunities available.”

Manawatū Rugby Union chief executive Doug Tietjens said the union is excited to partner with the emergency services for a big day of rugby.

“We’re very pleased to stage an event that celebrates the hard work and dedication the emergency services put in for our community. It’s not very often you get to see a rugby game between Manawatū police and Fenz, let alone on the main field at Central Energy Trust Arena, so we know both teams will put everything into it.

“It promises to be a great event to bring the community together. No doubt many of our younger fans will get a kick out of seeing the emergency services and their vehicles on display.”

Senior firefighter Sam Stevens said this game has been a long time coming, with the initial conversations starting around Covid times.

“A few of the firefighters must have been getting itchy feet as I started getting inundated with questions about the game. The local firefighters have been keen to get involved, with players who have never stepped on a rugby field before and some that haven’t in 20-odd years.

“We see police and St John a lot at jobs but it’s usually a hectic time so it will be great to catch up over some friendly competition and socialise afterwards. It should be a fantastic day out, with emergency response vehicles and stands for the family to enjoy before the Manawatū teams kick-off.”

Updates about the game will be posted on the Manawatū Rugby Union’s Facebook page.

The Details

What: Manawatū Police vs Fenz rugby match

When: Sunday, September 22. Kickoff at 11am

Where: Central Energy Trust Arena, 61 Pascal St, Palmerston North

Tickets: Tickets are available from Ticketek