A great day was had by all at the 10th annual Blue Light Take a Kid Flying event in Feilding on Saturday.

More than 200 youths have soared in the skies above Manawatū and Tararua thanks to the annual Blue Light Take a Kid Flying initiative.

This year, the Feilding event celebrated its 10th year in operation and there were smiles a-plenty from the 26 young people who took to the skies from Taonui Airfield last Saturday.

Feilding Community Senior Constable Allan Wells, who has been involved in the initiative since its inception, says its value is immeasurable.

“The event is aimed at giving youth the opportunity to fly in a light aircraft - an experience they will never forget,” he says.

“The weather was stunning for flying which meant we could fly toward the Ruahine Ranges and get up close to the turbines and see the new Manawatū-Tararua highway being built.

“It was amazing what you can see from the air and the youth were all excited and chuffed with the experience.

“While it takes a bit of time, effort and resources to organise, it’s all worth it when you see the youths’ faces light up.”

Intermediate and high school-age young people are selected. They came from Feilding High, Feilding Intermediate and Lytton Street schools this year. Youngsters are nominated through Youth Aid by police staff and schools.

“We also took a few kids up who had done something exceptional for their community or at school like showing compassion or helping other students, or making an improved effort with their schoolwork,” Wells says.

Seven pilots from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association volunteered their time, skills and planes for the event.

“The pilots love giving back to their community and giving the youths a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Wells says.

“As well as being an opportunity for kids to get up and close to the plane, the event also helps them see police in a different light.

“I’m also aware of a few youths who have been inspired by the experience so much that they have gone on to join the Air Force and other services, so the positive impacts are really far-reaching.”

Feilding Blue Light volunteers helped prepare the lunch and supported any students who were apprehensive about flying.



