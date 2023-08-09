Palmerston North clothing company Words of Worth has a range of tops and colours.

Bethany Feldon knows words have power and is harnessing them for good as part of her business, Words of Worth.

She founded the Young Enterprise Scheme business at the start of 2022, and this year has increased the range of clothing offered.

The 17-year-old is in her final year at Cornerstone Christian School in Palmerston North.

Words for Worth sells T-shirts and hoodies with positive and encouraging messages printed on the back.

One T-shirt range has 30 mental health reminders, including “You have a great smile”, “Believe in yourself” and “You matter”.

The wearers become human billboards to help people struggling with mental health and bring more positivity and encouragement into the community.

Words of Worth founder Bethany Feldon with one of her T-shirts.

Bethany says words have power, and she encourages people to be careful how they use them. The country’s mental health statistics are concerning.

She has struggled with mental health herself, especially during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The desire to help others was on her heart, and she is a great fan of New Zealand mental health activist Jazz Thornton. Thornton co-founded the suicide prevention organisation Voices of Hope.

Words of Worth donates $1 from each sale to Voices of Hope.

This year, Bethany has developed wonder hoodies. On the back, the phrase “You are fearfully and wonderfully made” is printed in English, Mandarin, Afrikaans, te reo Māori and Japanese.

Words of Worth’s clothing provider is New Zealand company AS Colour.

The printing is done by the Print Room in Dunedin. Bethany says it took a lot of research to find a supplier that aligned with her eco-friendly business goals. The Print Room uses water-based ink, so is not putting toxins into waterways.

Bethany plans to add more products, such as a book of stories of people from different backgrounds, to provide hope to others. There would be space for people to reflect on the prompts provided to learn from the stories.

Everyone is human and everyone faces challenges, she says. People don’t have the same brain chemistry and everyone is not going to deal with the same situation the same way.

Cornerstone Christian School student Bethany Feldon is the founder of apparel business Words of Worth. One of her positive messages is "You are loved beyond measure". Photo / Judith Lacy

The Feilding resident plans to do an internship with New Life church next year and carry on her business.

Words of Worth was the Young Enterprise Scheme Manawatū regional runner-up last year. It received the Social Enterprise Award and the Marketing and Social Media Award.

Words of Worth and other Young Enterprise Scheme businesses will be at the Night Market at the Museum on Friday, August 18. Organised by Palmy Bid, the market is at Te Manawa and runs from 5-8pm. There will also be family-friendly entertainment, food trucks and free popcorn.

Words of Worth is on Facebook and Instagram.