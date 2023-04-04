This Gothic revival house in Makino Rd was built in 1877 for William Port. It features in the book Hearths of Feilding Homes. Photo / Judith Lacy

John Humphrey was eager to reach his new home of Feilding.

So eager he didn’t wait for the cart that was to take his family from Palmerston North to Feilding in 1874. Instead, he set out on foot but having not found Feilding camped in the bush.

The next day, walking back along the road, he met the carter bringing his wife and luggage.

When the couple arrived in Feilding they were given a V hut. Mrs Humphrey summed up her first impressions: “I went in, sat down and cried.”

The Humphreys’ story is part of chapter The first homes in Feilding, in Hearths of Feilding Families by Marilyn Wightman and Stephanie Dallenger.

The book profiles 45 early houses built in Feilding from 1874 to 1899. It is a Feilding & Districts Community Archive project and proceeds will be used for archive projects.

“The book was written as many homes are fast disappearing around Feilding town,” Wightman says. “Developers are buying up old homes, often bulldozing them down, and erecting two or three units on the same large section.”

Some of the homes featured in the book, such as Timona, Glasgow House and The Camp, are no longer standing due to demolition or fire.

Box villa Listohan, which was near the racecourse, has been moved to Tawa. The Carr home in Kimbolton Rd, later the Oroua Women’s Club clubrooms, was moved to Shannon.

Houses that remain include Kaingara, Broxt Cottage and the Port home.

This 19th-century box cottage still stands in Feilding's Makino Rd. One of the first owners was James Branney who operated a bakery. Photo / Judith Lacy

Wightman says she loved writing about the houses and the families that built and subsequently lived in them.

“I got quite good at knocking on doors and meeting the enthusiastic owners. They all regarded themselves as the caretakers for the ongoing history of their current homes.”

The Earle Creativity and Development Trust gave the hearths project $5000.

Hearths of Feilding Families is the first book of a planned series on Feidling’s history. The next two books are under way - one on houses from 1900-1920 and the second on early businesses.

The book can be purchased at the Coach House Museum in Feilding.

