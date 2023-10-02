The Feilding Craft Market returns to Manfield Stadium this month.

More than 200 stallholders will be at the festival selling craft items. Market organiser Heather Philip says the range of items for sale is fantastic.

“We have 250 small business owners attending who all have amazing talent. Thousands of people from all over the country attend this market, making it a worthwhile destination.”

Heather will be selling her products at the festival. She says her garden angels will be for sale at the market.

“These are ceramic and steel and sit on a rustic piece of jarrah wood. I sold out of them in June and have since made more. They are aged and weathered, which is something only time can do. I like finding different ways of recycling to create new interesting products.”

Heather started making pottery objects when she was 23.

“I’ve kept going since then. I use many different materials to create over 230 different products.”

She will also be selling her leather and canvas backpacks.

“The bags are made from old canvas tents from the 50s and 60s. I was lucky to source some ex-army buckles and clips, making everything that goes into the bag recycled, vintage and quality.”

The Details

What: Feilding Craft Market

When: Friday and Sunday, October 13-14, 9am-4pm

Where: Manfeild Stadium, 59 South St, Feilding



