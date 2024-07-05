What’s big, blue and fluffy? Constable Bluey - the newest addition to Feilding Blue Light.
The town’s Blue Light Committee, headed by youth aid officer Constable Allan McLean, had previously borrowed the popular national Blue Light mascot Harry the Hedgehog for events but decided they wanted their own.
“The initiative behind Constable Bluey was to create another positive way to engage with young kids and for it to be a memorable moment,” McLean said.
“Having Bluey join our crew is a long-term investment for our Blue Light Committee. Seeing how popular Harry was, we thought, let’s go for it and make our own.”
The committee talked with other organisations with mascots to understand what it needed to do.