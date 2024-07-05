It approached the production team of The Masked Singer NZ reality TV show and spoke with them about their costume designs.

“We wanted a quality product that was going to go the distance and a costume that kids would love and engage with,” McLean said.

“We appreciated the professional guidance as none of us are costume experts.”

The committee passed on to the show’s costume designer what it envisioned the mascot should look like, then examples were created with the criteria of being blue, fluffy and huggable.

The committee then settled on a design.

“Blue Light couldn’t do all the awesome work without community support and donations and Professional Fleet Services in Feilding were keen to get on board and help us bring Bluey to life,” McLean said.

“Bluey has only been serving for a few months but the reception he gets when we have brought him to Blue Light discos, school patrols and visits is epic – kids rush up to him and want to hug him and play with him.

“Parents also love Bluey and seeing the kids have a positive connection with police.

“Having Bluey as our mascot creates more opportunities to connect with youth – we might even look at publishing a Constable Bluey children’s book with underlining police messages. The possibilities are endless.”