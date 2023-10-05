One of Brian Elliott's drawings for the renovation of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Photo / Judith Lacy

What do the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, UCOL and Horowhenua District Council have in common?

Architect Brian Elliott.

Elliott designed the then-Manawatū Polytechnic city campus, HDC’s new headquarters in Levin and renovations for the Palmerston North cathedral.

A survey exhibition of Elliott’s 55 years as an architect is on at Te Manawa Art Gallery until November 26. The free exhibition allows visitors to discover Elliott’s influence on Palmerston North’s skylines.

Elliott left school in 1962 without University Entrance. While he got 98 in art, his English mark was 31.

He wanted to be an architect, so applied to be a cadet in an architect’s office.

In 1964, he started working for Michael Fowler, later Sir Michael and mayor of Wellington.

In 1968, Elliott moved to Auckland to study. He graduated from the University of Auckland with a Bachelor of Architecture with Honours.

In June 1972, he moved to Palmerston North - his parents lived in Whanganui and his wife Sue’s parents lived in Wellington, so Palmerston North seemed a good place to be where the parents were not.

In November 1972, he became a registered architect, and on December 7, 1979, he started his own practice with one draftsman.

He is a founding principal of Designgroup Stapleton Elliott and is the founding chairman of Designgroup New Zealand.

Architect Brian Elliott's portfolio of work covers new-build, redevelopment and remediation work across many sectors and design typologies.

The exhibition consists of Elliott’s drawings, and videos and photos of his projects. It gives an insight into how architecture has changed over the decades.

“Everything had to be hand-drawn or built as a physical model - there were no computers to help out - but that was rewarding in itself,” says Elliott in a quote that is part of the exhibition.

The 1990s section of the survey exhibition includes the design of the then-Manawatū Polytechnic city campus. Photo / Judith Lacy

In the 1990s, he designed the then-Manawatū Polytechnic city campus between King and Queen Sts.

It was designed block by block to ensure it would stand the test of time in a changing environment.

Other prominent buildings Elliott designed are the Colonial Mutual Life Assurance building, now @ The Hub, on the corner of The Square and Rangitīkei St.

He designed the new and redeveloped Globe Theatre and the National Mutual building on the corner of The Square and Fitzherbert Ave, latterly the TSB building.

Property Brokers’ new headquarters and what was then called the Rainbow Stadium are other projects on his CV.

He has also been involved in many redevelopment projects.

“During any redevelopment of a historic building, it’s the true test of an architect to be able to preserve the old while blending it seamlessly and relevantly with the new.”

The exhibition says Elliott’s name on a house’s blueprints is prized by real estate agents. He has designed about 300 houses - more than 70 per cent in Manawatū.

The early years of Brian Elliott's architectural career. Photo / Judith Lacy

At the exhibition launch last month, Te Manawa chief executive Susanna Shadbolt said good architecture can make our human-created world better.

Good architecture is useful and functional, enhances its site and should be beautiful.

Good architecture endures.

The exhibition celebrated Elliott’s legacy and good architecture, she said.

New Zealand Institute of Architects president Judith Taylor said Elliott’s contribution to the profession had been enormous and spanned many years. He was the institute’s national president from 1997 to 1999.

Darren Shadbolt, chairman of the institute’s western branch, said it was not unusual for architects to be practising into their 80s and 90s.

Elliott is one of the most prominent architects operating in the city and has achieved so much, he said.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said Elliott’s legacy was something for future designers to aspire to.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere said the exhibition painted a picture of the city and region’s identity.