Wet wipes are clogging the wastewater system in Palmerston North.

Palmerston North residents are being urged not to flush wet wipes after “fat bergs” have caused blocks to the wastewater network.

Wet wipes and other non-flushable materials have caused significant disruptions in recent weeks, leading to blockages to pump stations and pipes in Highbury and Awapuni suburbs.

The wipes mix with fat and grease to create “fat bergs”, a nightmare collection of wet wipes mixed with congealed fat.

Council three waters group manager Mike Monaghan says only the three Ps should ever be flushed down the toilet: pee, poo, and toilet paper.

“Paper towels and tissues are highly absorbent and 90% of wet wipes on the market are also produced from nonwoven fabrics made of polyester or polypropylene,” he said.