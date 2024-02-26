Explore Esplanade Day promises a day of family fun and adventure.

Victoria Esplanade will come alive with laughter, adventure and family-friendly fun on Sunday.

Explore Esplanade Day will have more than 25 stalls, 20 food vendors and two stages of entertainment, all happening from 10am to 3pm.

Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe says the event is a favourite among young families.

“This day of the year is always one of the biggest and most fun events for kids. We get thousands of people coming along for a day of outdoor adventure in the beautiful Victoria Esplanade.”

Stalls, food trucks and activities will be scattered across the Esplanade, and there will also be live music and entertainment for the whole whānau to enjoy, with one stage at the rose gardens and another in the playground area.

The KaRs (the Kane and Regan Show) will return with their fun and unique take on music, comedy and performance. Other performers include Captain Festus McBoyle’s Travellin’ Variety Show, the IPU drum team and Samba Ao Vento.

Activities will include face-painting, tree climbing and bouncy castles. There will also be free mini-golf and train rides.