Everyone invited to The Square for Covid-19 testing pop-up

Doctor holding swab test tube for coronavirus test.

Palmerston North residents and visitors are invited to Te Marae o Hine The Square to get a free test for Covid-19 on Thursday.

MidCentral District Health Board is working to reassure the community that the region is clear of the virus.

The DHB has undertaken Covid-19 surveillance testing throughout the district during the past months, including in Foxton and Ōtaki, and at Massey University, Palmerston North Police headquarters, RJ's Licorice in Levin, Linton Military Camp and more.

The next testing pop-up event is at Te Marae o Hine in Palmerston North on Thursday, November 12 from 9am to 4.30pm.

MidCentral DHB medical officer of health Dr Robert Weir said anyone was welcome to attend the pop-up to get a free test for Covid-19.



"As the recent case of Covid-19 in Wellington highlights, a new case can occur at any time so we need to continue testing in our community.

"We encourage and welcome anyone to come for a free test this Thursday at Te Marae o Hine on the grass area opposite i-SITE.

"It's a quick, easy process and it helps us to provide reassurance to our whānau and friends that our communities and district are free of Covid-19.

"If you work in the CBD, if you're doing some early Christmas shopping or if you're travelling on the Intercity bus service, then it's well worth taking a few minutes out of your day to get some peace of mind."

Dr Weir said as we approached the holiday season and more people travelled throughout the country, it was important to ensure you remained vigilant in tracking your movements, adhered to physical distancing and stayed home if you felt unwell.

The Palmerston North designated testing site is still open seven days a week for anyone with mild symptoms to get a test without an appointment.

The 575 Main St site operates from 9am-4pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-2pm on weekends and public holidays.

"If you have more severe symptoms or you can't make it to the Palmerston North site or one of the pop-ups, please call your General Practice team or Healthline as soon as possible for advice about how to get a test."

Symptoms of Covid-19 include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell.

The ongoing targeted surveillance testing in MidCentral continues at businesses, such as hotels and motels, and aged residential care facilities.

More information about Covid-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz