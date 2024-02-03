Comedian Heli Parna is fluent in English, Estonian, Russian, Dutch, French and Spanish.

Estonian comedian Heli Parna will perform her stand-up show The Adventures of the White Unicorn in Palmerston North on February 10.

The show is part of the Palmerston North Comedy Fest that runs until the same night.

Parna has performed her solo show from Belgium to Estonia, Switzerland to Luxembourg, the UK and back again. In her witty, funny and vulnerable way, she takes you along on her adventures from cultural stereotypes, heartbreak and crazy pick-up lines.

“When I started performing stand-up just over two years ago now, I had this thought about perhaps performing my own solo show one day. I would never have dreamed of doing that in New Zealand, and I am beyond excited to share some laughs at Palmy Comedy Fest.”

In this hour of comedy, you might get answers to some of life’s most puzzling questions such as “Should you really google medical advice?”. As for the white unicorn, come along and leave enlightened.

Parna is a Brussels-based freelancer working on comedy, writing, workshops and project management. She has performed more than 100 shows, heads the Funny Women Brussels open mic nights, and submits short stories just to keep the rejection muscle going.

The Details

What: The Adventures of the White Unicorn

When: Saturday, February 10, 6.45pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: globetheatre.co.nz or from the venue



