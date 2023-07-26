SuperGrans Manawatū runs citrus preserving workshops.

Nearly $49,000 from the Environmental Initiatives Fund has been given to 10 Manawatū projects.

The fund is administered by Environment Network Manawatū and the money was awarded in its 2023 large grants funding round.

The fund is made possible by a Palmerston North City Council Strategic Priority Grant and focuses on projects that improve environmental outcomes for the city and its people.

Now in its third year of distribution, the fund received its highest number of applications (17), totalling $133,500.

Applications this year were highly diverse in their scope and focus, Environment Network Manawatū communications and events lead Helen King said.

This is a testament to the passion of community groups, schools and people for preserving our native flora and fauna, upcycling and recycling, and increasing food resilience.

Support was awarded to Hokozoo for its orchestral production The Legend of Okatia, which tells the story of how the Manawatū Gorge was formed. One of the educational kaupapa of this production was planting new life around the awa. Funding was used to distribute seeds to the audience to grow their own native trees.

St Peter’s College and Bunnythorpe School were successful with applications to enhance the growing potential of their school mara kai [food gardens].

First-time applicant Nguturoa Catchment Group was awarded money to help improve water quality and biodiversity within the Nguturoa Catchment. The group is linked to the Manawatū Catchment Collective.

C.T. Keeble Memorial Trust was successful in an application to complete the Atawhai bush stairway, which will finish the project started with previous support from the fund.

Kahuterawa Valley Regeneration achieved funding towards predator trapping in a 16-hectare area of the valley.

Leana Hamlin received funding for her Walk with Larnz initiative, which has a strong focus on increasing food resilience.

SuperGrans Manawatū was funded to help continue its work mentoring people in sustainable living skills, including cooking and preserving.

Precycle NZ received a second consecutive year of funding building on a grant to purchase processing equipment. This allowed the pilot-scale production and commercialisation of paper towel upcycling into prototype building materials.

Green Bikes was a successful applicant. It minimises waste going into landfill by recycling old bicycles and provides affordable transport.