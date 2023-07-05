Maysie Belle Lacy reads the Manawatū Guardian online from the comfort of her bed. She thinks you can take a much better and quirkier photo.

The Manawatū Guardian is running a competition to celebrate our appearance at the Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show from July 21 to 23.

To enter Love Your MG email a photo of yourself or your pet reading the Manawatū Guardian online. The quirkier the better.

The first prize is a $100 voucher for Speights Ale House.

The second prize is a Cutly reusable safety razor valued at $55.

The 20 best photos, as chosen by editor Judith Lacy, will be displayed at the home show. The photos may be published in print and online.

The winners will be determined by public vote at the show. Each voter will receive a Fibre One donut while stocks last.

Please email your photo as a jpeg at least 2MB in size to manawatuguardian@nzme.co.nz by 8pm, Sunday, July 16.

By entering this competition, you agree to the NZME Standard Promotion or Competition Terms and Conditions and NZME Privacy Policy that can be viewed at nzme.co.nz/about-nzme/terms-conditions/.

Judith will be at the home show at Central Energy Trust Arena each day from 12pm-2pm. Come and say hi.



