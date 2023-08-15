Mayumi Kawasaki (left) and Francelle Aiken recommend the English Language Partners home tutoring programme. Photo / Judith Lacy

The question had barely left this reporter’s mouth when Francelle Aiken replied: “I love it.”

She has been a volunteer home tutor for English Language Partners for about two years and was asked why she has stuck with it.

The Palmerston North resident says it is fulfilling and satisfying to be able to help people.

She spent the last 20 years of her primary school teaching career focused on the literacy of 5- and 6-year-olds.

While she has drawn on her teaching experience she says it is not necessary to teach adult migrants and former refugees English.

“If you can read, write and speak English, then you can help someone who wants to learn it.”

Aiken and learner Mayumi Kawasaki have been working together for about two years. Kawasaki moved to Palmerston North five years ago for love.

She is from Fukuoka in Japan and started learning English when she was 12.

She lived in the United States for 12 years and has a marketing degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

Kawasaki says when she returned to Japan she did not have many opportunities to speak English so lost a lot of her vocabulary.

She had also learned American English and quickly found Kiwi English pronunciation, words and expressions are different.

Migrants need to know the language local people use, she says.

Kawasaki’s husband is Japanese so she doesn’t have many opportunities to develop her English brain at home.

She appreciates the one-on-one learning home tutoring offers as she can ask questions directly and immediately. Aiken has helped her break out of her shell.

Kawasaki wants to interact with local people to not just improve her English but learn Kiwi culture.

Kawasaki works at Farmers two days a week and volunteers at Trade Aid.

Aiken says she and Kawasaki have built up a friendship.

The next training course for home tutors starts in September. It runs 1pm-5pm September 1 and 8, and 9am-4pm September 2 and 9.

The required handbook costs $40.

To find out more contact English Language Partners Palmerston North home tutor co-ordinator Jo Davies on 06 359 2332 or Jo.Davies@englishlanguage.org.nz.
























