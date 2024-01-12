Russell Howard's advice to aspiring comedians is to "just do it".

Russell Howard's advice to aspiring comedians is to "just do it".

After the success of his second Netflix special Lubricant and six seasons of The Russell Howard Hour, English stand-up Russell Howard returns to Palmerston North in February.

It will be the 43-year-old’s second visit to the city, after coming here in February 2021 with his show Respite.

Describing himself as the uplifting Comedy King, Howard plans to put the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way in his latest show.

British newspaper the Sunday Times says Howard is one of the world’s top comedians, while the New Zealand Herald says “his flow is punchy and unstoppable”.

Every episode of The Russell Howard Hour is available to watch on his YouTube channel. The show features in-depth interviews with guests including Greta Thunberg, Ed Sheeran, Matthew McConaughey and Naomi Klein.

Howard’s TikTok channel attracted more than 100,000 followers within 48 hours of launching. A video featuring Australian conservationalist Robert Irwin gained more than 9.3 million views and a clip of Howard and Thunberg chatting to kids about climate change has been viewed more than 14.7 million views.

The Details

What: Russell Howard Live

When: Sunday, February 4, 8pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Ticketek