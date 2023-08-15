Mike Harnett says selling a party vote for Act is easy.

When Mike Harnett reads Act’s policies, such as those on climate change and health, it is as if he has written them.

“That’s as close as my values are to the policies of Act. I’m just like wow. That’s really refreshing to me because it helps my sanity with everyday living that there are like-minded people who think the same as you.”

Harnett is Act’s candidate for Palmerston North.

He says selling a party vote for Act is easy as he believes in the party and knows its policies.

“If you want to see what Act’s all about and you want to see where we are going and how we are going to mould the future you can read it online today.”

At 47 on the party list, Harnett knows his role is to garner party votes. But “anyone who believes I have the integrity and the stupidity to go to Wellington can vote for me”.

He is a long-term Act member but says this election is the first time he has had time to stand.

He is director and senior physiotherapist at Rehab Physio Centre in Palmerston North. His son and nephew are now involved in the business, giving him time to stand. Harnett says he is aware of the time commitment required and the challenges ahead.

“Anybody who stands, that’s for anybody in any party, has my respect because I know how heroic they are in actually standing up for their beliefs.”

Harnett says he has always held dear individual freedom, freedom of expression and people being responsible for their own destiny.

Like Act leader David Seymour, Act candidate Mike Harnett was born in Palmerston North.

He first met Act leader David Seymour in 2015 in Wellington over lunch.

Seymour’s public speaking ability - his humour and natural affiliation with crowds - reminds him of former Prime Minister David Lange.

“[Seymour] does it with incredibly good respect to other people. He does it as if he has walked a mile in their shoes. He does it with an understanding of where the other people are coming from.”

But Act is more than just the leader.

“The whole Act caucus are just so confident in what they believe. They are so true to their values and they really believe, honestly, that what we are providing is the best thing for New Zealand moving forward.”

The former Turbos trainer and physio used to own and operate a gym. He played rugby for 30 years and refereed for 21 years.

He lives on a lifestyle block at Longburn, running mainly Angus cattle. He has made the Steak of Origin finals four times.

Harnett was born and raised in Palmerston North and in 1975 was head prefect at St Peter’s College.

He has three sons and one grandson and has been a physiotherapist since 1996.

For the past five years, he has spent three weeks in Brittany, France, lecturing in physiotherapy at IFPEK Rennes. He gave his lectures partially in French and has been a member of Alliance Française for a decade.

“It’s quite funny. When I get put under pressure I start speaking French.”

New Zealand is at a crossroads, he says. The country does have a good future but real change is needed to cement that future.

“Our nation is facing the glaring issues of increasing crime, cost of living, and undemocratic co-governance. I believe Act has the solutions that will change the direction of this country.”

Harnett is a graduate of Act’s School of Practical Politics, its candidate development programme.











