Palmerston North candidates (from left) Tangi Utikere, Teanau Tuiono and Ankit Bansal answer questions from the community services sector. Photo / Judith Lacy

Asked what the top issue is for middle- and low-income earners in Palmerston North, the three men who want to be the city’s next MP had the same answer.

National’s Ankit Bansal, Greens’ Teanau Tuiono and Labour’s Tangi Utikere all replied with “cost of living”.

The trio were speaking at Kōrero Ratonga Ā-Hapori Community Sector Panel organised by Te Pū Harakeke Community Collective Manawatū on Thursday.

The questions had been supplied by collective members and the candidates had two minutes to answer them.

There were fewer than 20 people present and the vocal members of the audience were clearly Labour supporters.

Utikere said he had enjoyed the past three years and would love to continue as the city’s MP.

He was proud of the number of houses Kāinga Ora had built in the city since Labour came to power six years ago.

Some 115 Kāinga Ora houses had disappeared from Palmerston North under the former government. Since Labour became the government until July 31 this year 120 houses had been built and 555 were in the pipeline for the next three years.

One of the best things the Government had done was the transition to Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, he said. No matter where people live they should be able to access the health services they need.

However, Utikere acknowledged Palmerston North Hospital is under pressure.

Tuiono introduced himself as the other Cook Islands MP in Palmerston North.

They still get each other’s mail. Sitting next to Utikere proved they were two different people, and Tuiono added that Utikere was younger and better looking.

Bansal, the only one of the men who is not a sitting MP, said he didn’t have a political background and was the new kid on the block.

In addition to the cost of living, other issues facing New Zealand were health, education, and law and order, he said.

In response to a question about food security, Bansal said he spent time last week at Just Zilch. People turning up to the food rescue organisation were working full time but struggling to afford food as their rent or mortgage repayments had increased.

National does not believe in centralising everything such as health and education. The party believes in collaborating with the community and money saved from the back-end of services would be put into the front line.

The candidates were asked about the role of the Treaty of Waitangi in government and society.

Tuiono said when he is not busy being a Cook Islander he is busy being Ngāpuhi, in whose rohe the treaty was signed.

The Greens are not scared of co-governance or bilingual road signs.

Tangata whenua needed a voice at the table. When Māori succeed it is good for everyone in Aotearoa.

Bansal said he was meeting with iwi next week to talk about a collaborative approach. Having lived most of his life in India, he acknowledged he needed to learn.

Utikere said Palmerston North’s links and partnership with Rangitāne were strong.

Asked about support for the tertiary sector, Utikere said universities are the critic and conscience of communities and need to continue to be independent.

Tuiono said neo-liberalism had failed - tertiary education is about public good and should be supported and resourced. He called for a Labour-led government with a Green heart.

The questions focused on party policies rather than why each of the men would make a good MP.

Occasionally Bansal referred to notes in his diary and Tuiono to the Greens’ manifesto.

The meeting was good-natured. At times, Tuiono frowned as Bansal outlined National’s policies.

Te Pū Harakeke chairwoman Kim Penny thanked the audience for biting their tongues and sitting on their hands.































