National Party spokesman for health Dr Shane Reti says Palmerston North Hospital needs attention. Photo / Judith Lacy

Dr Shane Reti’s prescription for Palmerston North includes a large dose of Ankit Bansal.

Reti, the National Party spokesman for health, spoke at a public meeting in Palmerston North last Thursday.

Reti believes “excellent candidate” Bansal will be the MP for Palmerston after the October general election.

He is a strong voice directly to Reti and calls him on his private cellphone. Bansal has represented Palmerston North’s health needs and concerns to him.

“What he places at my feet becomes a Shane problem to deal with.”

National Party leader Christopher Luxon wants people to stay in their lanes so Reti would be the minister of health in a National-led government, he said.

About six weeks ago he did a night shift with Hato Hone St John in Palmerston North. This provided him with a sense of what the health system in the city looks like after dark, including a stretched emergency department.

Reti gave a shoutout to everyone at the hospital.

“Thank you for turning up to work today knowing you are likely to be overworked and under-resourced but you still turned up and so for that, I’m grateful.”

National’s task is to determine how the health workforce can be given the tools and policies they need.

New Zealand does not have enough people in the health workforce, he said.

Immigration is a short-term solution. A medium-term strategy is what Reti calls the “Uber docs”. These medical professionals are qualified in their country of origin but cannot get a job here so they work as Uber Eats drivers.

They are permanent residents already living in New Zealand, mixing their sweat with us, so we need to find a way to credential them.

A longer-term strategy is to train culturally competent homegrown doctors and nurses. This will be expensive but we need to make a start.

National will establish a third medical school at the University of Waikato, with satellite training centres in regional areas. It will operate a graduate entry-only model with a rural focus.

Students will be able to train in their own communities.

Reti criticised the Labour Government for undertaking major structural change of the health system in the middle of a pandemic.

“Let’s turn it on its head, let’s put all the decision-making in Wellington and from Wellington we will look out the window and tell you out in the regions what’s good for you. None of that works for me, I’m afraid.”

In October 2017, 39 people were waiting more than four months to see a specialist in the MidCentral region. It is now 568.

In October 2017, 78 were waiting more than four months for surgery in the MidCentral region. It is now 765.

While Covid-19 has been a contributor, it was not the sole reason.

Reti criticised the Labour Government for removing the focus on targets in 2018.

He said targets make a difference and save lives.

“I have absolutely no issue holding myself accountable to them and showing those results out to the public to let them know how we are doing or how we are not doing.”

He acknowledged Palmerston North Hospital needs attention and is a high priority for him.

“You are not circling still waiting to land; you are on the runway and you are awful close to take-off.”

About 65 mainly older people attended the 2pm meeting at the Globe Theatre.

In response to a young man who shared his struggle to get counselling when he was unwell, Reti said National will establish New Zealand’s first minister for mental health.

Mental health has been the poor cousin of medicine for a long time.

“We place a lot of weight on mental health and the clearest indication you will get of that is that we will announce the very first minister for mental health this country has ever had.”

The minister will bring attention, resources and funding to mental health.

Other questions and comments included the role National saw for natural health therapists, the use of rolling contracts, and mandatory vaccination of health staff.

Reti was introduced by Susan Baty, National’s Palmerston North electorate chairwoman and Bansal‘s campaign manager.



