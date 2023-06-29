National Party candidate for Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne says Rangitīkei has been good to her and her family. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

OPINION

Rangitīkei is one of New Zealand’s largest general electorates, stretching from Taumarunui to Shannon.

It takes in much of the region where Manawatū Guardian readers live and work, including Massey University, Summerhill, Longburn, Linton, Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe and Feilding.

The question I’m often asked when I’m out campaigning is “What will National do differently if they become the government?”.

My answer is National will deliver solutions. We will be relentlessly focused on outcomes. Over the past five months I’ve been door-knocking, attending public and cottage meetings, and visiting businesses across our diverse region. The message is clear.

The impact of the current cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation is being felt by everyone. Whether it’s at the supermarket checkout, buying a school uniform, keeping up with rent increases, refixing the mortgage or running a car or a business – people feel they are going backwards, and they’re over it.

National’s solution is to grow the economy and lift incomes. We will stop wasteful spending, and instead encourage investment and innovation. We will deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders - that includes adjusting the tax thresholds for inflation and our Family Boost initiative, which is a childcare tax credit worth up to $75 a week for families earning less than $180,000 a year.

As a parent I am dismayed by the sharp decline in educational standards we’ve seen over the past few years. Parents have a clear choice this election. A National government will ensure every child has the skills they need in reading, writing and maths through our Teaching the Basics Brilliantly policy. We will support our teachers and back our students to succeed.

Health is a major focus for National. The system is broken. The biggest challenge is a severe shortage of skilled frontline staff. National’s solution is to encourage more New Zealanders to study nursing or midwifery and then stay here and work in their chosen profession.

If they do, National will cover their loan repayments up to $4500 a year for the first five years after graduation - it’s a pragmatic win-win for New Zealand to retain valuable people with essential skills.

Crime is another significant issue. Recently National announced a policy making gang membership an aggravating factor in sentencing. We are committed to tougher consequences for crimes and backing the police to tackle the increased lawlessness we are seeing in both rural and urban areas.

I must take this opportunity to thank Ian McKelvie for his 12 years of service as Rangitīkei MP and to wish him well for the future. I have enjoyed working part-time in Ian’s electorate support team (and for Simon Power previously). My experience has given me valuable insights into the role of an MP and the workings of Parliament.

I grew up in Wellington, but Rangitīkei has been my home for 26 years. I am married to Richard and our three children Sam, Ruby and Sophie are now in their early 20s. I’m a farmer and a business owner, a JP and a community trustee having served on two school boards and the Whanganui Community Foundation and Sport Whanganui.

Rangitīkei has been good to me and my family. I want to serve and give back to the many and diverse communities that make up this incredible place we all call home. If I win the right to be the next MP for Rangitīkei I will work for Rangitīkei in Rangitīkei.

I will champion local issues and help solve local problems by being a present, vocal, available and dedicated representative. And I will make our region’s voice heard in Wellington.

Suze Redmayne is the National Party candidate for Rangitīkei at October’s general election.

