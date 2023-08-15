Bernard Long, the Green Party's Rangitīkei candidate, says the party's vision is thriving nature and a fair future.

Bernard Long has replaced John Cockrem as the Green Party candidate for Rangitīkei.

Cockrem’s selection was announced in March but he has stood down due to a change in personal circumstances, a Green Party media release said.

Long is a long-time social activist going back to protesting against the Vietnam War.

He worked for more than 50 years in the financial services industry and was instrumental in the development of financial planning as a profession in New Zealand.

Long is on the board of a community advisory agency providing budget services for low-income families.

“Only the Greens will take bold action so everyone can live a good life,” he says.

“For decades, people in government have made the rules to prioritise a wealthy few over the wellbeing of whānau and planet. That must change.”

He is asking voters to give their party vote to the Greens.

Long lives at Waitarere Beach. He was the Green Party candidate for Ōtaki in the 2020 general election.