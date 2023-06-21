Anna Gerretzen has upskilled to become a leader and accessor.

It started with a Level 2 cleaning certificate, but for one local cleaner, it hasn’t stopped there.

While Anna Gerretzen started her learning journey studying for a Level 2 certificate in cleaning, she is now about to finish her Level 5 leadership diploma and is busy teaching others the skills she has learned over the years.

Anna has been able to achieve this thanks to support from work-based learning provider, Careerforce, a business division of Te Pūkenga.

Her upskilling began during her time as a hospital cleaner. The Level 2 and 3 cleaning programmes were strongly encouraged as part of the job, she says. While there, she also enrolled in the contagion and specialised infection control cleaning programme and the supervision strand.

Five years ago, Anna was employed as a depot cleaner for the Palmerston North City Council, before she was promoted to cleaning co-ordinator, and then to cleaning team leader, overseeing a team of eight.

Anna then became a Careerforce registered assessor four years ago. She works with cleaners who are completing their Level 2 and 3 certificates. Assessment is the formal process for recognising the skills of learners.

“I have supported many colleagues who have achieved Level 2 cleaning certificates, and there are many more currently in the middle of their Level 3. I have also just received four new cleaners to be assessed from another company.”

Anna says that the learning really makes a difference to the trainees doing the programme.

“As an assessor, I see that Level 2 and 3 learners are very keen to have their skills recognised. Some of them are surprised that they can get a qualification. It really does empower them, and they don’t see themselves as ‘just’ a cleaner anymore. But it’s also being recognised as skilled labour, and establishing a higher level of pay and credibility amongst the workforce around pay equity that drives them.”

She says while some applicants struggle with literacy and numeracy, being able to answer questions verbally helps.

“It makes it a whole lot easier.”

The Palmerston North City Council suggested she further her own studies and enroll in the workplace-based Level 5 Leadership Diploma programme through Careerforce.

“It has helped me break down barriers about tertiary study and I have surprised myself as to my own capabilities and as an inspired learner. It does make you think about what it is you are doing, how this is helping and what the benefits are for my team and myself, both professionally and personally.”

She says the programme has helped her in many ways.

“It has helped me run the team more smoothly, and delegating, understanding what the team can manage and what they can’t manage, ensuring that everybody is getting through their work. Also thinking about what we can do to make their jobs a little easier. Have they got the right gear, for example, and finding solutions that make the job easier.”

Anna says the support from Careerforce leadership and management assessor Regan Cotter has helped.

“Regan is absolutely amazing. He is very supportive and understanding and gives me that encouragement to keep me on track.”

Anna says support from Palmerston North-based Careerforce workplace advisor, Elaine Dittert, has been vital.

“She has also been excellent. It has been great to have her helping me out. My employer gives us time off to study. They check how I am doing and if I want to take extra time during the week for study, which has been really awesome.”

Anna looks forward to finishing her last module.

“This will be a fantastic result with a recognised Level 5 NZQA qualification that acknowledges the work I have done.”

For more information about Careerforce cleaning and leadership programmes, or becoming a Careerforce workplace assessor, contact Careerforce, a business division of Te Pūkenga.