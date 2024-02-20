Miss Givings, Miss Demeanour and Miss Manage are collectively known as Les Femmes and are bringing their drag cabaret show, Sirens of the Silver Screen, to Palmerston North's Globe Theatre this month.

Forget red, when the three leading ladies of Les Femmes head into Palmy this month they will be painting the town all the colours of the rainbow.

The Les Femmes queens – drag performers Miss Manage (Jeremy Hinman), Miss Givings (Olly Humphries) and Miss Demeanour (Jared Morello) – are bringing their show Sirens of the Silver Screen to Palmerston North’s Globe Theatre for two nights this week.

The show is a “fictional origin story” for Les Femmes, says Jared.

“It follows us as the three central characters navigating a crazy journey that borrows all the best cinema elements – plot twists, cliffhangers and montages – along with a whole bunch of references to some of everyone’s favourite movies. It’s really us starring in our own blockbuster movie onstage as well as being a love letter to the movies.”

The show is a comedy drag cabaret, featuring plenty of live vocals from the trio, all of who are trained musical theatre performers.

Jeremy says when out of drag and in “normal” productions, each of them is used to performing scripts written by other creatives, but performing as Les Femmes in shows written by them and for them brings a sense of freedom.

“Miss Givings [Olly] and I are the writing team on our shows. Performing as Les Femmes gives us so much agency over what we perform, how we perform it and who we get to perform for, which is all incredibly powerful.”

All three of them have “grown immensely as people and as performers” since they first put on their heels and make-up as Les Femmes, he says.

“I am personally very grateful to have a vehicle of my own queer expression that makes people laugh and smile.”

While their alter egos may well be described as drama queens, Jeremy says writing the show and deciding who sings what is a remarkably peaceful process.

“We’re pretty good at knowing what would sit well on each of our voices by now. It really came down to two things in choosing the songs, who wanted to sing what songs, and which songs strung together nicely to create a storyline.”

That storyline covers all sorts of adventures, with the queens finding themselves recruited into a spy agency, hiding out in a convent and, of course, falling in love, while belting out songs from Sister Act, Titanic, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and plenty more.

Jeremy says it was “a labour of love” to get the plot to a place where it “kind of made sense”.

“We spent many a night brainstorming into the wee hours of the morning, thinking about what movie devices such as cliffhangers and twists we wanted to include and which Hollywood blockbusters we wanted to take plot points of quotes from, and then how we could stitch it all together into a ridiculous, fun and camp storyline.”

They started, says Olly, with the music before coming up with the “bonkers” plot.

“As this is a cabaret show, we wanted the music to be at the front and centre. So our set list of songs was our starting point followed by the piecing together of a somewhat bonkers plot to let each of us three fabulous queens shine as leading lady. It’s pretty silly and absurd, but that means it’s hilarious and super fun to play with.”

As with all Les Femmes shows, Sirens of the Silver Screen will come with some audience participation, says Jared.

“We love the opportunity to interact with our audience and all of our shows are built on that relationship.”

Shyer audience members don’t need to worry however, he says.

“We totally get that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea though... we don’t select anyone who isn’t really up for it.”

For this particular show, audience members may be asked to help look after some props he says.

“Miss Manage is out in the crowd pre-show setting all that up and explaining what’s required.”

Jeremy says he and his fellow queens are looking forward to returning to Palmy.

“We took our show Drop Dead Gorgeous to Palmy in 2022 and had a great time. Since then Palmerston Noth has had a lot more drag come through the doors with Palmy Drag Fest getting bigger and better every year, so we are excited to see how the response to drag has grown in the last couple of years. We met some delightful rangatahi there last time and I’m looking forward to meeting our audience after the shows.”

Olly says drag has a specific appeal.

“There is a transformation that happens when you put three men into drag, and Miss Manage, Miss Demeanour and Miss Givings are born. It’s an otherworldly, beautiful transformation of queer expression and one we all get to share with our audiences. When I take to the stage I feel powerful, fierce and ready to take on the world. I think the audience feels this. We then throw so much silliness and fun at them, and they get to laugh at us, and with us, too.”

The Spanish Fifa Women’s football team famously didn’t think highly of Palmerston North, but they were wrong, says Olly.

“Perhaps they would have felt differently if they had come along and seen our show. We’ve always had a great time in Palmerston North, she might be a small city but she knows how to party!”

The Details

What: Les Femmes present Sirens of the Silver Screen

When: Wednesday, February 28, and Thursday, February 29. 7.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre.

Tickets: nz.patronbase.com Concessions: $45, adults $50

