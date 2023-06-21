The Dora bus travelled around the area to provide smartphone lessons.

Improving digital competence was the aim of a collaboration between Age Concern, the Digital Inclusion Alliance and the Palmerston North and Manawatū libraries.

The Digital On-Road Access bus, or Dora, visited five locations in Apiti, Feilding and Palmerston North and covered an introduction to smartphones, safety online and useful apps.

“We’ve got what we call a digital pick and mix,” says Waka Curd, Palmerston North City Library’s digital programmes co-ordinator, who delivered three of the sessions.

The bus contains laptops and tablets, but bringing your own device was also encouraged.

Age Concern Palmerston North manager Marian Dean says older people do not necessarily want a formal classroom situation, and often want to learn something specific.

Sandra Philips and Waka Curd in the Dora bus.

The digital divide is less of a problem, Dean says, but people do not always take advantage of their smartphones.

“Most people now have a smartphone and they don’t necessarily realise that you’ve got a computer in your hand, albeit a small one.”

Encouraging online activity but being scammer savvy is also important, Dean says.

“From Age Concern’s perspective, June 15 was World Elder Abuse Awareness. That’s why there’s a bit of a focus on staying safe online. We’re all prone to being scammed and the scammers are so clever these days.”

Sandra Philips attended the Thursday morning session in the Dora bus parked at the Highbury Whānau Centre.

Her daughter-in-law recommended the programme and while Philips found it a lot of information to take on board, “I’m enjoying it”, she said.

The Dora bus travelled the Manawatū from June 12 to 16. For more information on future sessions see the Digital Alliance website https://steppingup.nz/ or contact the Palmerston North City Library.

Sonya Holm is a freelance journalist based in Palmerston North.