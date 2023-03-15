Teachers are asking for something much more valuable than money; they are asking for more time. These teachers took part in a protest on Queen St in Auckland in 2019. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION:

“It takes a village to raise a child” is a truth we all know but do not live by. We have moved from villages to suburban fortresses where we close the driveway gate and lock the world out as we recover from another week of overstimulation.

We have outsourced the raising of our children so we can do extra hours at the office to pay for their school camps and volleyball fees.

The people we have outsourced parenting to are the most valuable but also undervalued professions in our society - police, nurses, social/community workers and, of course, teachers. These four groups deal with the intergenerational trauma that many of our tamariki are born into, and it’s up to these groups of kaimahi to put the band-aids on and apply the discipline, aroha and wisdom to raise these children up to be positive members of our community.

They don’t always succeed - they will tell you of the heartbreak after building up trust and self-respect only to have it get demolished every night when the youths return to broken homes.

Today, my youngest child had the day off due to the teachers’ strike. She was quite happy with a sleep-in, but she still managed to sneak into school for a cultural group practice with her peers. She is a high achiever and can self-manage a little less classroom time to squeeze out the same amount of study she needs.

The same can not be said for everyone, especially our whānau living in Tāmaki Makaurau, who have missed out on more face-to-face classroom time than any other cohort since World War II. Our outsourcing of parenting to teachers has failed these kids, and in the next few years nurses, social workers and, saddest of all, the police will have to take over the parenting of a large group of Generation Z.

I’m not complaining about teachers taking industrial action. My wife was a teacher for more than 20 years, so I understand the unachievable expectations we all put on teachers. What other salaried professionals are expected to take work home with them? Do plumbers plumb after 6pm without a massive call-out fee? Do bureaucrats bureaucrat after 4.30pm on a Friday? I can guarantee that many teachers used their strike day to catch up on overdue paperwork.

No, my issue is with the way this strike was communicated to us, the parents. The story we have been sold is that “teachers need more money and it’s only one day off for our kids, they can handle it”.

This story is wrong on both accounts. Teachers are asking for something much more valuable than money; they are asking for more time. Time to do what they do best - teach children and not complete paperwork. Yet they are robbing our children of the thing they are asking for. Time.

Stating that it is only “one day” is shooting themselves in the foot, because if they don’t get what they want from this “one-day strike”, what next? I doubt parents will be sympathetic to “only one day” becoming three, four or six?

Teachers, I stand with you in your demands, I just think your union reps could have been smarter about explaining what they are and how you are trying to achieve them.

Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.