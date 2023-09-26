Election signs on the corner of Ruahine St and Tremaine Ave in Palmerston North. The fence is not as full as during local government elections. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

I must have one of the longest commutes in Palmy. We live on the outskirts of Kelvin Grove and I work near the racecourse in Awapuni. If the weather is nice I ride my motorbike - it’s faster, cheaper and more fun, but it does require more concentration.

On those rare Papaioea days when it’s not blue skies, warm temperatures and gentle breezes, I drive. As long as I leave home early and depart work at the magic half hour between 3.45pm and 4.15pm, it takes me 15 minutes to get to work. If I’m running late and hit the morning or afternoon school runs, the 5pm slog or any of the 2000 roadworks around our city, it can take an extra five to 10 minutes.

On the way to work, I shift my brain into work mode and do the reverse on the way home.

My serene commute has been disturbed since mid-August by the election. Now instead of thinking about that finely-crafted email or what I’m going to have for lunch, I’m blasted with one-liners that all sound so good, I want to vote for everyone.

It’s so easy to agree with “End racial division”, “The time is now”, “Aotearoa hou” and my favourite “In it for you”. All the people whose images are slapped on these billboards, wearing power suits, look like top-notch people, people I would invite around for a barbecue to watch the netball.

If I based my vote on the number of billboards I see on my journey, Kelvin Grove me would vote National, Central City me would vote for Terrace End Takeaways, and Awapuni me would vote for Te Pāti Māori. If I was colour-blind, I may be more aligned with Act but the bright yellow and magenta gives me a headache.

It won’t be long before we start seeing rent-a-mobs at traffic lights holding up the banners for who they tautoko. Maybe I will vote for the party that does this the least - I’m talking about you, NewZeal Party.

Perhaps I should vote for the party that describes themselves best? The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis, Women’s Rights and the Animal Justice Parties all make sense to me. I was confused about the Leighton Baker Party, so I googled it (or him) and have decided Leighton Baker is not a policy I can support.

I suspect the marketing gurus each of these political parties employ to airbrush out the wrinkles, create appealing layouts and dynamic four-word statements they hope we don’t delve any deeper into.

The problem is that despite the slick one-liners and Photoshop, the real question is what are the next four words, and the four after that? In fact, I want to know that the next 2000 words of a policy are based on sound research and wisdom that will make sense to my brain, not four words that only appeal to my heart.

Do some research, attend meetings, ask questions and most of all, open your mind. See you at the polling booth.

Dave Mollard is a Palmerston North community worker and social commentator.