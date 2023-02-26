The NZ Red Cross thanks everyone for their generosity and kindness following Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / NZ Red Cross

Palmerston North City Council is encouraging local businesses and the wider community to help out flood-stricken Hawke’s Bay residents dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle will be felt for months to come,” the council said in a statement.

“Palmerston North City Council has had staff working with a number of the emergency operation centres set up by councils in Hawke’s Bay following the cyclone, and in particular, we are supporting our fellow city council, Napier City.”

The council has set up a bank account - “Palmy/Napier Response Fund” - and is encouraging donations that will assist “our neighbours in need”.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says Napier has specifically said monetary donations are the best way to help at the moment.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

“We know not everyone is in a position to donate money, but we are encouraging those who can to help,” he says.

“The response to Cyclone Gabrielle will carry on for months, and it is possible that our community will be able to assist in other ways in the future. But right now, donations are the best way to help.”

The council says it will continue to assist the wider Hawke’s Bay response, supporting councils with expert staff to provide relief and plug gaps in their organisations.

Donations can be made to this bank account: 03 0726 0330770 01.