Cycling: Gravel and Tar men’s race returns to Manawatū

International teams, national champions, and Olympic and Commonwealth Games medal-winners are competing in Saturday's Gravel and Tar race.

After a two-year hiatus, the Professionals Gravel and Tar race comes back to Manawatū on Saturday.

Now in its seventh year, the men’s cycling race has attracted 14 teams from places as far afield as Germany, Japan, and Guam.

“This is the most teams we’ve had, and topping it off are the NZ national team and the highly ranked professional outfit Black Spoke Cycling,” race director Steve Stannard says.

“It’s the only one-day UCI-accredited race in New Zealand.”

For the first time, Gravel and Tar will start and finish in Ashhurst. The riders will cover almost 140 kilometres of Pohangina Valley and Watershed gravel roads, enabling the event to live up to its hard-earned reputation as one of the toughest events on the Oceanic circuit.

The route also provides a great opportunity for public viewing, as the peloton will do three loops around the Pohangina – Highland Home circuit before heading to the gravel roads of Watershed, then back towards Ashhurst and the finish in Wyndham St.

The race is organised by Greasy Chain Charitable Trust. Chairman Bob Selden says the event is huge for Manawatū.

“Not only will teams be here on race day, but many teams will be in and around the district in the week leading up to the event, with some being based in Feilding and others in Palmerston North, so they’ll be checking out the route and the beautiful Manawatū.”

The event is a chance for locals to see professional international cyclists and for the region to shine on the international stage.

Aaron Gate, the 2021 Gravel and Tar winner, returns. Last year, he won the Tour of Southland and the USA’s oldest bike race, the Tour of Sommerville.

The riders leave Wyndham St in Ashhurst at 10am and are due back there about 2pm.

For a list of teams and detailed route information, see the race manual.