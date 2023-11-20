The Gravel and Tar La Femme cycle race returns to Manawatū in January.

The Gravel and Tar La Femme cycle race returns to Manawatū in January.

The Gravel and Tar La Femme cycling race returns to Manawatū roads in January.

The women’s race was not held last January when the men’s race returned after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.

Due to the lack of other races for women in New Zealand around the same time as La Femme, there were insufficient international teams available this year.

However, event organiser the Greasy Chain Charitable Trust has decided to push ahead irrespective of teams’ availability, chairman Bob Selden said.

“As proud supporters of women’s cycling, we feel that it’s imperative to provide an opportunity for our local and national women cyclists to participate in an international event to provide experience at this level, something they will be unable to get unless they go overseas.”

The trust has the distinction of Gravel and Tar La Femme being one of the first cycling events in the world to pay equal prize money with the men riding the classic on the same day.

The Greasy Chain Trust has been recognised by Cycling New Zealand for its work in this area, receiving the Shona Smith Award for its contribution to women’s cycling.

The winner of the 2021 Gravel and Tar La Femme was Olivia Ray, riding for the New Zealand National Team.

The races will start and finish in Ashhurst once again. National and international riders were unanimous earlier in the year in their praise of the organisation and the wonderful route, Selden said.

The Gravel and Tar will traverse the back roads of Pohangina Valley on January 20. The route will be slightly different from this year’s, due to the damage to roads and bridges caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Professionals Unique Realty returns as naming rights sponsor.







