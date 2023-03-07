Jess Wong shows Abby Masengi how to lion dance at the Manawatū Chinese Association Hall in Palmerston North. Photo / Jack Woon

Palmerston North stars in Sunday’s episode of television show Sik Fan Lah!.

Pig Out in Palmy features meme queen Abigail Masengi heading to the city to battle towering flames and the roasting of a 65kg whole pig in a traditional Chinese earth oven.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon blesses the pig before the feast.

Masengi’s learning journey takes her from the mixed cultures of Malaysian-Māori chef Sean Kereama’s marae to the laborious process of making mooncakes.

Sik Fan Lah! is a culinary adventure across Aotearoa uncovering hilarious and hearty stories of modern Kiwi-Chinese life through a universal love of food. Sik fan lah translates to “come and eat” in Cantonese.

Each week, the six-episode series sets off with a different Kiwi-Chinese host, journeying to the far corners of the country to chase new takes on classic dishes and the secret recipes only true insiders know.

Pig master Rodney Wong samples freshly roasted char siu (barbecued pork) in Palmerston North. Photo / Jack Woon

The series is co-produced by Jess Wong.

“Food is a universal language, it speaks to people of family, gathering together and traditions. It transcends barriers and is a tasty way to educate and expose people to new cultures.

“My upbringing was centred around food and Sik Fan Lah! has been a beautiful journey to explore the many layers of Chinese identity throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Wong attended Palmerston North Girls’ College from 2010-14 and is the daughter of Rodney and Angela Wong.

The series was made by Goldfish Productions and created with funding from NZ on Air for TVNZ.

The Palmy episode airs on TVNZ 1 on Sunday at 10am and the series is also online on TVNZ+.