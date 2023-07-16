Crows Feet Dance Palmerston North practise their women's suffrage dance Gather Those Signatures.

It is 130 years since New Zealand women gained suffrage. To celebrate, Crows Feet Dance Palmerston North has organised a concert of music, dance, storytelling and poetry for this Sunday.

“We are diverse, we are determined, we are community. What inspires us and drives us? Come and hear our stories.”

Crows Feet spokeswoman Tania Kopytko promises an uplifting show where we explore our stories with special guests.

Palmerston North deputy mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb will share her inspiration while storyteller Mona Williams will tell her story of becoming a Kiwi.

Jan Bolwell and Kāpiti Crows Feet will perform Hope, reminding us of the fragility of life, and the raucous dance Older Ladies followed by Rachel McAlpine’s poem How to Be Old – performed!

Val Bolter and the Spring Chickens will celebrate 40 years of a mature dance project. Michelle Robinson’s young dance students will perform Hold on Tight about the need for unity.

Shree Dance Academy will perform a kathak classical Indian dance, the Ukrainian Dance Group will take the stage and all-female saxophone quartet the Palmy Sweethearts will play jazz and classical music.

Crows Feet Dance Palmerston North will celebrate 130 years of women’s suffrage with Gather Those Signatures.

“This is a show that will leave you humming and tingling so come and enjoy,” Kopytko says.

The show is supported by Palmerston North City Council Creative Communities and the Globe Theatre.

The Details

What: Celebrating Women in Performance

When: Sunday, July 23, 3pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: Door sales $10, 14 and under a koha