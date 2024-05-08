Mark Zentveld and his daughter Emily, 14, find plenty to smile about during a game at Rose Gardens Croquet Club in Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

The Zentveld family has gone from backyard croquet to adding cups to their mantelpiece within one season.

Husband and wife Mark and Susan and their daughters Emily, 14, and Katie, 12, joined Palmerston North’s Rose Gardens Croquet Club last September, at the start of the season.

Susan said the family has had a backyard set for years. They would play among themselves and enjoyed it, so thought they would try the real thing.

Her parents, Gordon and Colleen Tester, had listened to the family talking about croquet and asked if they could have a go. The Testers have picked up membership forms, so next season, three generations will be playing golf croquet.

Susan said croquet is a game for everybody.

“It’s a game you can play for life. It’s not overly strenuous but you do have to think about it.”

With she and Mark working fulltime, it is great for them to be able to play something as a family. Golf croquet, compared to the traditional association croquet, is a shorter form of the game that works well for them. Players are involved in the game all the time.

Playing together strengthens family ties - plus, they are out in fresh air and it is good exercise, Susan said.

Susan Zentveld follows through on her shot during a game at Rose Gardens Croquet Club in Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

Emily attends Palmerston North Girls’ High School and Katie is at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School.

Mark won the Croquet Manawatū-Whanganui Griffiths Trophy for new and high-handicap golf croquet players in March, while Katie placed second. Since then, Mark and Emily won division two of the Rose Gardens Easter Golf Croquet Tournament and Mark and Katie won division one of the Croquet Manawatū-Whanganui golf croquet closing day competition.

Susan Zentveld and her daughter Katie, 12, enjoy a sunny Sunday afternoon at Rose Gardens Croquet Club in Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

