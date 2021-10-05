Creative Journeys in Palmerston North doubles its space for activities

Sally McGovern gets ready to return Hamish Major's serve at Creative Journeys' expanded space. Photo / Judith Lacy

Creative Journeys has doubled its space, providing more room for muffin mixing, painting with diamonds, and singing Dancing Queen karaoke-style.

Housed behind Square Edge Arts Centre, the business provides activities and socialising opportunities for youth and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Rochelle Swensson and Sherryl Cruden bought Creative Journeys in 2018; they both have a background in disability support. CJs has now expanded into the former Literacy Aotearoa office. In the new space, there's a sewing room, TV room, and table tennis/air hockey/karaoke room. The art room remains in the original space.

Hamish Major is all concentration while trying out Creative Journeys' new table tennis table. Photo / Judith Lacy

The next task is getting a kitchen up and running and developing the partially covered entrance into a lunch spot and woodwork workshop.

Creative Journeys has about 60 people registered, who attend morning, afternoon or full-day sessions.

"It's an amazing space, honestly the guys love it," Cruden says.

Some of the crew like to just hang with their friends. "We do what the guys want because it's their space."

Having more space also means there is room to be noisy and quiet simultaneously.

"It's just nice and peaceful for them, it's very relaxed," Swensson says. "It's a safe place for them to make mates and not get taken advantage of."

Tui Robinson, who enjoys creating, is well organised ahead of the spookiest day of the year. Photo / Judith Lacy

Outings are also part of what Creative Journeys offers, including Central Library, Te Manawa, and Victoria Esplanade.

In November, they will put on an end-of-year concert with help from dance and drama teacher Ian Harman, while an art exhibition will be held at Square Edge in December to coincide with International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3.

Creative Journeys will be 20 years old in November 2022. It has expanded beyond its arts focus. "We just give them the opportunities they don't get sometimes," Swensson says.