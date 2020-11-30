Country music No 1 supporter Grace Franklin calls it a day

Grace Franklin, 94, has called it a day supporting several country music clubs in the Manawatū.

A full house farewelled Grace Franklin on Saturday at the Awapuni Community Centre for the 37 years she has supported country music clubs in the Manawatū.

Grace, 94, has been supporting clubs since she started in 1983 at the Saddle Up Country Music Club.

She then went on to support the Wagon Wheels Country Music Group in 2020.

The other groups Grace supported in between were the Manawatū Country Music Club, Country Rondayvu Music Club and the Phoenix Country Music Group.

Her favourite international singer, Daniel O'Donnell of Ireland, sent a video with thanks for her support over the years, which Grace watched with the country music club members who came to thank her for her many years' support.