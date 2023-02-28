Patrick (Pat) Handcock ONZM is a Palmerston North councillor. Photo / Supplied

Opinion:

It’s so good to be back, and already some months into my second term.

This triennium we have a new committee structure, meaning fewer committees than previously. Fewer committees do not equate to less work, that’s for certain.

I am the deputy chair of the Community Committee - the chairperson is fellow councillor Lorna Johnson, and again I am the chairperson of the Safety Advisory Board. This is an appointment of the council, but is a separate entity. I am also on the board for Neighbourhood Support, and am the council-appointed councillor for Villages. (Longburn, Bunnythorpe, Ashhurst and Linton).

Before I go further, it is important to acknowledge the destructive events of Cyclone Gabrielle, the loss of life in Hawke’s Bay, the loss of homes and livelihoods, and the months and years of rebuild that Gabrielle has caused to our neighbouring councils and further afield. We were lucky this time, so let’s be generous in our support.

We have a challenging year ahead of us and the first major piece of work will be setting our annual budget for 2023/24. Annual budgets are the various adjustments that need to be made to annual work schedules and expenditure, previously decided through the Long-Term Plan (LTP). If everything goes according to ‘script’ the council should be ready for consultation from mid-March.

The council will expect many submissions from the community in terms of what the community thinks of the coming years’ scheduled work programme, expenditure and rates. It is all part of the democracy of local government and it provides councillors (and the council) an opportunity to hear what you have to say.

We all know that there is considerable financial pressure on families, business and the community in general, so councillors will be listening. It will be a matter of striking a sensible balance between affordability and the need to provide services and improvements across our city.

The council is keenly awaiting further central government considerations concerning the future of Three Waters. They have signalled that Three Waters will continue, but are thinking about wider options, I guess to try and de-politicise the programme. To be very clear, this is a simple exercise in affordability.

We are in the process of consenting a new wastewater treatment plant, and as we go through that process, we are spending council budget. Once consented, and about seven years away, we will be building a new wastewater treatment plant. The cost is likely to be in excess of $500 million, and well before that time, we will have exceeded our debt to revenue limit. Whatever the outcome, my role as councillor will be to find the best solution for community and our city.

We need more participants and fewer bystanders.